Barrick Gold Releases Technical Report on Reko Diq Project

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

The latest announcement is out from Barrick Gold ( (TSE:ABX) ).

On February 19, 2025, Barrick Gold Corporation released a technical report on the Reko Diq Project in Balochistan, Pakistan, effective December 31, 2024. The report outlines various forward-looking statements about the project’s economic analysis, potential mineralization, and development plans. It includes forecasts for net present value, internal rate of return, and cash flow, while also addressing anticipated challenges and risks associated with the project. The technical report highlights the strategic importance of the Reko Diq Project and its potential impact on Barrick’s operations and industry positioning, amid uncertainties such as commodity price fluctuations and geopolitical risks in Pakistan.

More about Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a leading mining company in the gold industry, known for its production of gold and copper. The company has a strong market focus on mining operations and development projects across various regions.

YTD Price Performance: 12.34%

Average Trading Volume: 20,718,189

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $30.93B

For a thorough assessment of ABX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.