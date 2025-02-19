Barrick Gold Releases Technical Report on Lumwana Expansion

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An update from Barrick Gold ( (TSE:ABX) ) is now available.

Barrick Gold Corporation announced the release of an NI 43-101 Technical Report regarding its Lumwana Expansion Project in Zambia, dated February 19, 2025. The report outlines various elements of the project such as economic analysis, projected capital and operating expenditures, and mine life, while also highlighting the associated risks and uncertainties, such as commodity price fluctuations and geopolitical factors in Zambia. This development signifies Barrick’s continued investment in expanding its operational capabilities and maintaining its position within the mining industry.

More about Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a leading mining company in the industry, primarily focused on the exploration and development of gold and copper resources. The company operates globally, with significant projects and operations in various countries, including a notable expansion project in Zambia.

YTD Price Performance: 12.34%

Average Trading Volume: 20,718,189

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $30.93B

