Barrick Gold Faces Operational Challenges in Mali

An update from Barrick Gold ( (TSE:ABX) ) is now available.

Barrick Gold is currently facing operational challenges at its Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex in Mali due to restrictions on gold shipments and an interim attachment order against its gold stock. The unresolved situation threatens to impact the local economy and the livelihoods of 8,000 employees and service providers. Barrick is actively seeking to resolve disputes with the Mali government through arbitration and dialogue, emphasizing their longstanding commitment to Mali’s economic and social development. The company also faces the detention of several Malian employees on unfounded charges and is working towards their release.

More about Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a leading global mining company, primarily engaged in the production of gold. The company operates various mining projects worldwide, focusing on sustainable mining practices and contributing to economic and social development in the regions where it operates.

YTD Price Performance: -0.81%

Average Trading Volume: 20,762,633

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $27.8B

