Barratt Redrow Executes Share Buyback as Part of £100 Million Programme

Barratt Redrow ( (GB:BTRW) ) has provided an update.

Barratt Redrow plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has executed a share buyback as part of its £100 million share repurchase programme. On October 22, 2025, the company purchased 130,000 ordinary shares for cancellation, with the highest price paid per share being 403.9 pence and the lowest at 389.5 pence. This transaction is part of an ongoing effort that has seen the company repurchase a total of 9,476,892 shares to date. The cancellation of these shares reduces the total number of shares in issue to 1,430,348,217, potentially impacting the company’s market valuation and shareholder value.

Spark's Take on GB:BTRW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, GB:BTRW is a Neutral.

Barratt Redrow’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and balance sheet strength. Technical analysis shows short-term bullish momentum, but longer-term trends are less favorable. The valuation suggests potential overvaluation, though the dividend yield is a positive factor. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about Barratt Redrow

Average Trading Volume: 4,547,616

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £5.47B

