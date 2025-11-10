Barratt Redrow Advances Share Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Barratt Redrow ( (GB:BTRW) ) has provided an announcement.

Barratt Redrow PLC announced the purchase and cancellation of 128,899 ordinary shares as part of its £100 million share repurchase program. This move reduces the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and reflecting the company’s strategy to return value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BTRW) stock is a Buy with a £460.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Barratt Redrow stock, see the GB:BTRW Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BTRW is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects strong revenue growth and a solid balance sheet, offset by challenges in profitability and cash flow. Technical indicators suggest potential upward momentum, but valuation concerns due to a high P/E ratio weigh on the score. The attractive dividend yield provides some support.

More about Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow PLC operates in the construction industry, focusing primarily on residential property development. The company is known for building homes and has a significant presence in the UK housing market.

Average Trading Volume: 4,374,737

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £5.32B

