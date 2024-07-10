Barratt Developments Navigates Economic Headwinds

Barratt Developments (GB:BDEV) has released an update.

Barratt Developments PLC has reported a robust operational performance despite a tough economic climate, with total home completions at the upper end of the FY24 guidance and a forward sales value of £1.91 billion. The company anticipates adjusted profits to exceed expectations and maintains a strong balance sheet with around £865 million in net cash. Additionally, the recent shareholder-approved merger with Redrow is awaiting CMA approval, poised to create a leading UK housebuilder.

