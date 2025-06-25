Barramundi Group Seeks Court Approval for Creditor Scheme

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Barramundi Group Ltd. ( (DE:95Z) ) has shared an announcement.

Barramundi Group Ltd. has announced the outcome of its vote solicitation related to a proposed scheme of arrangement with its creditors. The company has applied to the Court for approval of the scheme following the vote, which saw some creditors waive their voting rights due to non-submission of necessary forms.

More about Barramundi Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 21,149

Current Market Cap: NOK50.87M

For an in-depth examination of 95Z stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue