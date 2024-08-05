Barramundi Group Listed in Oslo Børs Cautionary Compartments

Barramundi Group Ltd. (DE:95Z) has released an update.

Oslo Børs has placed Barramundi Group Ltd. along with several other companies into two distinct categories—Recovery Box and Penalty Bench—due to pricing uncertainties and rule violations, respectively. Securities will remain in these compartments until the related issues are resolved as per the regulatory rules outlined in Oslo Rule Book II and Euronext Growth Oslo Rule Book Part II. The dynamic situation demands investors’ attention to the evolving compliance status of these companies.

