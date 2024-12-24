Baronsmead Venture Trust Sees NAV Growth Amid Mixed Portfolio Performance

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC’s annual report for the year ending 30 September 2024 shows a 6.9% increase in Net Asset Value per share, attributed to strong performances from AIM and other listed investments, despite challenges in the unquoted portfolio. The company made significant investments in new and follow-on opportunities, focusing on a hybrid investment strategy of AIM-listed and unquoted companies. This approach has contributed to improved consistency in investment returns, although the unquoted segment faced difficulties due to trading conditions and valuation pressures.

More about Baronsmead Venture

Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC focuses on investing in UK growth businesses, both unquoted and those traded on AIM. The company’s investment strategy involves a diverse portfolio across various sectors, with an emphasis on businesses showing long-term structural growth and potential market leadership. Investments are primarily in ordinary and preference shares, loan stocks, and convertible securities, aiming to achieve long-term positive returns and tax-free dividends for private investors.

YTD Price Performance: 7.22%

Average Trading Volume: 81,920

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

