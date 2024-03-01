Barnes & Noble Education Struggles with NYSE Compliance

Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) has issued an announcement.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. faces a challenge as its stock price has dropped below the NYSE’s minimum requirement of $1.00 over a 30-day period. While this does not immediately affect its listing, the company must boost its share price within six months to avoid delisting. It plans to explore options to correct the shortfall and maintain compliance with NYSE standards. During this period, its stock will still trade under the ticker “BNED” but will carry a “.BC” indicator to show the company’s current non-compliance status.

