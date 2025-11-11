BARK Inc. Reports Q2 2026 Results, Achieves Debt-Free Status

BARK Inc Class A ( (BARK) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information BARK Inc Class A presented to its investors.

BARK Inc., a company dedicated to providing dog-centric products and services, has reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, highlighting its efforts to become debt-free and extend its financial flexibility. The company operates primarily in the pet industry, offering subscription-based toys, treats, and other dog-related products.

In the latest earnings report, BARK Inc. announced a total revenue of $107 million, surpassing its guidance range. The company also highlighted its successful repayment of $45 million in convertible notes, rendering it debt-free, and the extension of its $35 million line of credit. Despite these positive developments, BARK reported a net loss of $10.7 million, which is higher than the previous year’s loss.

Key financial metrics showed a mixed performance, with commerce revenue increasing by 5.6% and BARK Air revenue soaring by 138%. However, the direct-to-consumer revenue saw a decline of 19.9% year-over-year, attributed to fewer subscriptions carried into the quarter. The company’s gross profit and margin also decreased, reflecting higher input costs and a shift in customer mix.

Looking ahead, BARK Inc. remains focused on diversifying its revenue streams and maintaining profitability. The company has set its third-quarter revenue expectations between $101 million and $104 million, with adjusted EBITDA projected to range from $(5.0) million to $(1.0) million. While the company refrains from providing full-year guidance due to market uncertainties, it continues to prioritize strategic initiatives to deliver long-term value to its stakeholders.

