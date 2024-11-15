Barinthus Biotherapeutics Reports Promising IM-PROVE II Trial Results

The latest update is out from Barinthus Biotherapeutics ( (BRNS) ).

Barinthus Biotherapeutics and Arbutus Biopharma have reported promising data from their IM-PROVE II trial, showing that adding nivolumab to their treatment regimen significantly increased the loss of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) in chronic hepatitis B patients. This innovative approach, combining the RNAi therapeutic imdusiran with VTP-300 and low-dose nivolumab, demonstrated enhanced immune responses and was generally well tolerated. Such developments indicate potential advancements in achieving functional cures for chronic hepatitis B, which could be a significant breakthrough for investors interested in biopharmaceutical innovations.

