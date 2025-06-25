Barfresh Food Group Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Barfresh Food Group ( (BRFH) ) has shared an update.

On June 24, 2025, Barfresh Food Group held its annual stockholders meeting where key decisions were made. The company’s stockholders re-elected all current directors, ratified Eide Bailly LLP as the independent public accounting firm for 2025, and approved the compensation of the company’s executive officers on an advisory basis.

The most recent analyst rating on (BRFH) stock is a Buy with a $4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Barfresh Food Group stock, see the BRFH Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BRFH is a Underperform.

Barfresh Food Group faces severe financial challenges, including no revenue in the latest period and a negative cash flow, significantly impacting its overall score. Technical indicators show a bearish trend with limited immediate upside potential. Despite promising growth projections and new initiatives, the current operational inefficiencies and financial losses weigh heavily on the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Barfresh Food Group

Average Trading Volume: 6,670

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $39.48M

