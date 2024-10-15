Barclays Share Buyback Reduces Capital

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced the buyback and cancellation of 2,015,407 of its ordinary shares, affecting the company’s total issued share capital which now stands at 14,533,272,415 shares with voting rights. The buyback, executed on the London Stock Exchange with Citigroup Global Markets Limited, is part of a program initiated on August 5, 2024, and has seen Barclays purchasing shares at a volume-weighted average price of 223.1992p since commencement.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.