Barclays Reports Trading Positions in Irish REIT

Barclays Capital Securities Ltd has disclosed its trading positions relating to Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC, revealing both interests and short positions in the securities. As of June 24, 2024, Barclays holds a total interest of 1.61% and short positions amounting to 1.62% in the company’s securities. The disclosure includes details of recent trades, with Barclays engaging in both purchases and sales of the REIT’s €0.10 ordinary shares.

