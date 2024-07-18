Barclays Reports Trading in Irish Residential REIT

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays Capital Securities Ltd has disclosed its trading activities involving Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC, detailing interests and short positions as well as transactions in securities. The firm reported owning 1.58% in interests and a 1.55% in short positions, with recent trades including both purchase and sale of shares at various prices. No agreements, arrangements, or understandings related to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities were reported.

