Barclays Reports Positions in Irish Residential Properties REIT

Barclays Capital Securities Ltd has disclosed its positions in Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC as of August 7, 2024, highlighting interests and short positions in the company’s securities. The firm reported owning 1.51% in interests and holding a 1.48% in short positions, with recent transactions including various purchases and sales of the REIT’s shares. This activity could signal Barclays’ strategic financial movements and potentially influence the stock’s market performance.

