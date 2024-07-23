Barclays Reports Position in Irish Residential REIT

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays Capital Securities Ltd has disclosed its position in Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC, revealing a total interest of 1.53% and a short position of 1.51%. The dealing, which took place on July 22, 2024, included both purchases and sales of shares with the highest price of a transaction recorded at 0.9209 EUR and the lowest at 0.9093 EUR. No other dealings in related securities were reported by Barclays in this disclosure.

