Barclays PLC: Resilience and Sustainable Finance Focus

Barclays PLC has announced its 2024 AGM statements, underscoring a resilient year amidst macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, with a Return on Tangible Equity of 10.6% and capital distributions to shareholders totaling approximately £3 billion. The bank is focused on executing a three-year plan aimed at improving operational and financial performance, which includes a commitment to sustainable practices, such as a $1 trillion financing target for green projects by 2030 and a reduction in financed emissions by 44% since 2020. Barclays also welcomes Sir John Kingman as a new Non-Executive Director, bringing extensive financial services experience to the board.

