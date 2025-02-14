Barclays Plc Reports Strong 2024 Financial Performance

Barclays Plc ( (BCS) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Barclays Plc presented to its investors.
Barclays Plc is a prominent global financial services provider engaged in personal banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management with a significant presence in the UK and the US.
In its latest earnings report for the year ending December 2024, Barclays announced a robust financial performance characterized by meeting its financial targets and enhancing shareholder returns. The company reported a return on tangible equity of 10.5% and total capital distributions of £3.0 billion, including a £1.0 billion share buyback.
Key highlights from the report include a 24% increase in profit before tax to £8.1 billion and a 6% rise in total income to £26.8 billion. Barclays UK saw a 9% increase in income, driven partly by the acquisition of Tesco Bank. The bank’s cost-to-income ratio improved to 62%, with significant cost efficiency savings achieved. Additionally, the company’s credit performance remained strong, with a loan loss rate below the targeted range.
Barclays’ management expressed confidence in continuing to meet its strategic targets, projecting a return on tangible equity of approximately 11% for 2025 and more than 12% by 2026. The company plans to progressively increase capital returns and maintain a strong balance sheet with a CET1 ratio in the 13-14% range.
Looking ahead, Barclays intends to further align its operations with shareholder interests and pursue growth through strategic investments and acquisitions, while maintaining a focus on cost management and operational efficiency.