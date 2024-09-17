Barclays PLC Executes Share Buy-Back Plan

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has recently bought back and is set to cancel nearly 3.9 million of its own shares, a move that will reduce its issued share capital to approximately 14.6 billion shares. This action, part of a share repurchase program announced earlier in August, has seen Barclays acquire over 123 million shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 221.69p. The cancellation of these shares could influence shareholder notifications regarding their interest in the company.

