Barclays PLC Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has continued its share buy-back program by purchasing and subsequently cancelling 4,937,493 of its own shares from the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 215.6500p to 222.7000p per share. Following this action, the total issued share capital of the company will be reduced to 14,785,574,844 ordinary shares, none of which are held in Treasury. Since the program’s announcement on February 21, 2024, Barclays PLC has bought back over 431 million shares.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.