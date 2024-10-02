Barclays PLC Advances Share Buy-Back Plan

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has recently bought back and plans to cancel 3.85 million of its shares at an average price of 223.27 pence each, as part of an ongoing buy-back program initiated on August 5, 2024. The repurchase on October 1st reduces the company’s issued share capital to just over 14.55 billion shares. This buy-back activity aligns with the company’s strategy to return value to shareholders and is a part of a larger program that has seen over 167 million shares repurchased to date.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.