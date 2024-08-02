Barclays Issues Update on Debt Programme

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has released a Supplemental Information Memorandum for its AUD Debt Issuance Programme, initially dated 31 October 2023, with the new document available for public viewing. Investors and stakeholders can access this latest financial disclosure online, which provides additional details to the previously issued information. The document is crucial for those tracking Barclays’ financial instruments and debt strategies.

