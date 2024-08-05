Barclays Initiates £750M Share Buy-Back Programme

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced the launch of a share buy-back programme starting on 5 August 2024, with the aim to repurchase up to £750 million worth of its ordinary shares by 1 May 2025. The buy-back is intended to reduce the company’s share capital, and any shares acquired will be cancelled. Citigroup Global Markets Limited will execute the share purchases on behalf of Barclays, independent of the company’s instructions.

