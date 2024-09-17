Barclays Increases Stake in Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has reported a notable change in share ownership, with Barclays PLC crossing a threshold in both share voting rights and financial instrument holdings as of September 12, 2024. Barclays now holds a combined total of 5.78% voting rights, marking an increase from their previous position. This shift in investment landscape may indicate Barclays’ growing interest or strategic positioning in Diversified Energy Company.

