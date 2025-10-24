Barclays Executives Dispose of Shares on London Stock Exchange

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Barclays ( (GB:BARC) ) has shared an update.

Barclays PLC announced the disposal of shares by key managerial personnel, including Cathal Deasy, Adeel Khan, and Sasha Wiggins, through Computershare Investor Services plc. These transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, involved significant volumes of shares at varying prices. This move may reflect internal strategic shifts or personal financial decisions by the executives, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and market dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BARC) stock is a Hold with a £4.15 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Barclays stock, see the GB:BARC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BARC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BARC is a Outperform.

Barclays’ strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary drivers of its high score. The positive earnings call further supports the outlook, despite some technical indicators suggesting caution. The absence of corporate events does not impact the overall assessment.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BARC stock, click here.

More about Barclays

Barclays PLC is a major global financial services provider engaged in retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management. The company operates primarily in the UK and US, offering a wide range of financial services to individual and institutional clients.

Average Trading Volume: 35,257,438

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £53.19B

Find detailed analytics on BARC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue