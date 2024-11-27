Barclays Executes Strategic Share Buy-Back Plan

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has recently bought back and cancelled 1,790,377 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program initiated in August 2024. The move is expected to streamline its share capital, now standing at over 14.4 billion ordinary shares. This strategic buy-back aligns with Barclays’ efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

