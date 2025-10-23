Barclays Executes Share Buy-Back, Cancels Over 2.26 Million Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Barclays PLC announced the purchase and cancellation of over 2.26 million of its ordinary shares as part of a buy-back program initiated in July 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage its share capital, potentially enhancing shareholder value and adjusting the company’s capital structure. The cancellation of these shares will result in a new total of approximately 13.94 billion ordinary shares with voting rights, impacting stakeholders’ calculations regarding their interests in the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BARC) stock is a Buy with a £425.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Barclays stock, see the GB:BARC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BARC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BARC is a Outperform.

Barclays’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving the score. The technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, while the valuation suggests the stock is attractively priced. Despite some cash flow volatility and external challenges, the overall outlook remains positive.

Barclays PLC is a major player in the financial services industry, offering a wide range of products including retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management. The company primarily focuses on the UK and international markets, providing services to both individual and institutional clients.

Average Trading Volume: 35,111,981

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £50.73B

