Barclays Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buy-Back

Barclays PLC has advanced its share buy-back initiative by purchasing and cancelling over 5.4 million shares, aiming to streamline its share capital and enhance shareholder value. This move is part of the larger buy-back program initiated in August 2024, which has seen the acquisition of approximately 232 million shares. Investors can expect adjustments in their shareholding calculations as the total voting shares now stand at around 14.5 billion.

