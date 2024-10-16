Barclays Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has repurchased and intends to cancel over 3.6 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move, conducted through Citigroup Global Markets Limited, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of outstanding shares. Since the program’s initiation in August 2024, Barclays has acquired nearly 197 million shares, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

