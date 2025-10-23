Barclays Discloses Stake in Dalata Hotel Group

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Barclays ( (GB:BARC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Barclays PLC has disclosed its interests and short positions in the securities of Dalata Hotel Group PLC, as required under the Irish Takeover Panel Act. The disclosure reveals that Barclays holds a 3.95% interest in Dalata’s ordinary shares, indicating a significant stake that could influence future corporate actions or strategic decisions involving Dalata.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BARC) stock is a Hold with a £4.15 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Barclays stock, see the GB:BARC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BARC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BARC is a Outperform.

Barclays’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving the score. The technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, while the valuation suggests the stock is attractively priced. Despite some cash flow volatility and external challenges, the overall outlook remains positive.

More about Barclays

Barclays PLC is a major global financial services provider engaged in retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management with a strong presence in the UK and US markets.

Average Trading Volume: 35,111,981

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £50.73B

