Barclays Continues Share Buy-back Program

Barclays PLC has recently bought back and intends to cancel 3,817,733 of its own shares, a move that will leave its issued share capital at 14,797,851,437 ordinary shares. This action follows a share buy-back program announced earlier in February, with the company having now repurchased over 417 million shares at an average price of 195.9094p each. The repurchase and cancellation of shares is a common strategy to benefit existing shareholders and potentially improve financial ratios.

