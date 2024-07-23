Barclays Continues Share Buy-Back, Cancels Millions

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has recently bought back and intends to cancel 4.6 million of its own shares, as part of a share buy-back program initiated in February 2024. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from 228.0000p to 231.5000p, with a volume weighted average of 229.9844p. The cancellation will leave Barclays with 14.75 billion ordinary shares, and this repurchase is a continuation of their program that has bought back over 471 million shares to date.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.