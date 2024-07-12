Barclays Concludes Multi-Million Share Buy-Back

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has recently bought back and canceled over 5 million of its own shares, as part of an ongoing buy-back program initiated in February 2024. This has led to a reduction in the company’s issued share capital, now totaling nearly 14.78 billion shares with voting rights. The share repurchases have been conducted at varying prices, with the latest average price being 221.2290p.

