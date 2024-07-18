Barclays Completes Share Buy-Back Phase

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has recently executed a share buy-back, purchasing 3.959 million shares for cancellation at prices ranging between 227.8500p and 233.0000p, averaging 230.8730p per share. Following the buy-back, the company will have a reduced issued share capital of 14,758,770,064 ordinary shares. This move is part of a larger share repurchase program initiated in February 2024, under which Barclays has acquired a total of 458,375,961 shares to date.

