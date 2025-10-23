Barclays Announces New £500 Million Share Buy-back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Barclays PLC has announced the initiation of a new share buy-back program valued at up to £500 million, following the completion of a previous £1,000 million buy-back. This program, managed by Citigroup Global Markets Limited, aims to reduce the company’s share capital by purchasing and canceling ordinary shares. The buy-back will be conducted on the London Stock Exchange, adhering to regulatory guidelines, and is expected to impact the company’s capital structure positively by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

Spark’s Take on GB:BARC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BARC is a Outperform.

Barclays’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving the score. The technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, while the valuation suggests the stock is attractively priced. Despite some cash flow volatility and external challenges, the overall outlook remains positive.

More about Barclays

Barclays PLC is a major global financial services provider engaged in retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management, with a strong presence in the UK and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 35,111,981

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £50.73B

