Barclays PLC has announced that Diane Schueneman will resign from the Board Risk Committee effective May 31, 2024. This change is part of the latest board committee adjustments reported to the London Stock Exchange. Barclays PLC continues its mission as a UK-centered leader in global finance, with a diversified banking model encompassing consumer, corporate, wealth, private, and investment banking services.

