Barclays Amends Terms for Select MLP ETNs

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) has released an update.

Barclays Bank PLC has amended the terms for its iPath Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETNs, allowing the company an unqualified right to redeem all outstanding securities. This adjustment, effective August 7, 2024, follows a majority consent from security holders obtained through a tender offer and consent solicitation process. The amendments are set forth in a Supplemental Indenture, which is part of the company’s Senior Debt Securities under the original Indenture dated September 16, 2004.

