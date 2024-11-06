Barclays Advances Share Buy-Back with Significant Repurchase

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays has repurchased and canceled over 3.5 million of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This latest transaction, with shares bought at an average price of 243.77p, reduces the company’s issued share capital, impacting shareholder calculations. Barclays has so far repurchased a total of 253.8 million shares under this program.

