Barclays Adjusts Holdings in Pennon Group to 5.53%

An announcement from Pennon Group plc ( (GB:PNN) ) is now available.

Pennon Group PLC, a UK-based issuer, has experienced a change in major holdings due to the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments by Barclays PLC. Barclays, through its controlled undertakings, has adjusted its position in Pennon Group, resulting in a total holding of 5.53% of voting rights as of 19 February 2025. This adjustment signifies a strategic move by Barclays PLC, potentially impacting Pennon’s shareholder dynamics and market perception.

YTD Price Performance: -2.49%

Average Trading Volume: 1,803,677

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.09B

