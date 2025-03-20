Barclays Adjusts Holdings in Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings ( (GB:BKG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with Barclays PLC adjusting its voting rights in the company. As of March 18, 2025, Barclays PLC holds a total of 5.51% voting rights in Berkeley Group, down from a previous position of 6.12%. This adjustment reflects a strategic shift in Barclays’ investment portfolio, potentially impacting Berkeley’s market positioning and shareholder dynamics.

More about The Berkeley Group Holdings

The Berkeley Group Holdings PLC is a prominent UK-based company operating in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on residential property development. The company is known for its high-quality homes and urban regeneration projects, catering to a market that values sustainable and innovative living spaces.

YTD Price Performance: -4.92%

Average Trading Volume: 630,277

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.67B

For an in-depth examination of BKG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com