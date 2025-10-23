Bapcor Ltd Announces Strong Support in 2025 AGM Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bapcor Ltd ( (AU:BAP) ) has provided an update.

Bapcor Limited announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were carried with significant majorities. The outcomes reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s current leadership and strategic direction, indicating stability and confidence in Bapcor’s future operations and governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BAP) stock is a Hold with a A$3.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bapcor Ltd stock, see the AU:BAP Stock Forecast page.

More about Bapcor Ltd

Bapcor Ltd is a leading provider in the automotive aftermarket industry, offering a wide range of automotive parts, accessories, equipment, and services. The company focuses on supplying parts and services to trade, retail, and specialist wholesale customers across Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 2,015,309

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$851.9M

Find detailed analytics on BAP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

