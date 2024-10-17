Baozun’s Share Repurchase and Market Strategy

Baozun (BZUN) has released an update.

Baozun Inc. recently repurchased 150,000 of its shares, which are now held as treasury shares, reflecting a marginal 0.08% change in its issued shares. The company continues to manage its share structure actively, potentially signaling strategic financial maneuvers that could impact investor confidence. Such moves might influence Baozun’s stock performance on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

