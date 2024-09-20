Baozun Inc. Reports Share Repurchase Activity

Baozun (BZUN) has released an update.

Baozun Inc., a Cayman Islands-based company with weighted voting rights, announced changes in its issued and treasury shares. The company reported repurchasing shares for cancellation on various dates in April 2024, with each repurchase representing approximately 0.08% of the existing issued shares. All transactions were authorized by the board and complied with regulatory requirements, with the closing balance remaining unchanged at 171,307,606 shares.

For further insights into BZUN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.