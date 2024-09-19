Baozun Inc. Reports Share Capital Transactions

Baozun (BZUN) has released an update.

Baozun Inc., a company with weighted voting rights, reported changes in issued and treasury shares, including share repurchases and the issuance of new shares under its 2022 Share Incentive Plan. The company confirmed all transactions were in compliance with regulatory requirements and listing rules, ensuring all conditions for listing were met and the proper legal documents were filed.

