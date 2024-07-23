Baozun Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Update

Baozun (BZUN) has released an update.

Baozun Inc. has reported a change in its issued and treasury shares, with a recent repurchase of shares now held as treasury shares. This action resulted in a slight decrease of 0.08% in the existing number of issued shares, with shares being repurchased at prices ranging from USD 0.77 to USD 0.92. The company confirms that all transactions have been conducted in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

For further insights into BZUN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.