Baozun Inc. Adjusts Issued Shares Through Strategic Repurchase

Baozun ( (BZUN) ) has shared an announcement.

Baozun Inc. has announced a change in its issued shares and treasury shares, following the repurchase of 149,400 shares on January 3, 2025. This adjustment represents 0.08% of its existing number of issued shares. The company’s actions are compliant with applicable listing rules and regulations, reflecting its strategic management of equity and market positioning.

Baozun Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, operating within the equity issuance sector. It is controlled through weighted voting rights and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 5.78%

Average Trading Volume: 648,340

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $179.1M

