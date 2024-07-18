Baozun Executes Share Repurchase Strategy

Baozun (BZUN) has released an update.

Baozun Inc. has actively engaged in the repurchase of shares, with multiple transactions resulting in a slight decrease in the number of issued shares and an increase in treasury shares as of July 17, 2024. These repurchases, executed at various prices over a series of dates, represent a minor percentage change but signal Baozun’s management strategy in capital allocation. All transactions have been confirmed to be in compliance with the applicable listing rules, regulatory requirements, and have been fully authorised by the company’s board of directors.

