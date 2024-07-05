Baozun Announces Share Repurchase Compliance

Baozun (BZUN) has released an update.

Baozun Inc. has reported changes in its issued shares and treasury shares, including a series of share repurchases for cancellation, affecting its stock listed on The Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company has confirmed compliance with all relevant listing rules, laws, and regulations concerning these share changes. This financial maneuvering could reflect strategies for managing capital structure and shareholder value.

